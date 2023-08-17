Reviewing Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) & NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF)

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID – Get Free Report) and NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Harbour Energy has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXT Energy Solutions has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Harbour Energy and NXT Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbour Energy N/A N/A N/A NXT Energy Solutions N/A -57.61% -45.56%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbour Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A NXT Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Harbour Energy and NXT Energy Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harbour Energy and NXT Energy Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbour Energy $1.58 billion 1.87 $164.30 million N/A N/A NXT Energy Solutions $3.95 million 3.62 -$5.18 million ($0.09) -2.04

Harbour Energy has higher revenue and earnings than NXT Energy Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.2% of NXT Energy Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 34.1% of NXT Energy Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Harbour Energy beats NXT Energy Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harbour Energy

(Get Free Report)

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

About NXT Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

NXT Energy Solutions Inc., a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential. The company was formerly known as Energy Exploration Technologies Inc. and changed its name to NXT Energy Solutions Inc. in September 2008. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.