Critical Survey: REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) versus General Motors (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares General Motors and REE Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Motors $156.74 billion 0.29 $9.93 billion $7.16 4.58 REE Automotive $10,000.00 6,169.72 -$107.42 million ($0.39) -0.48

General Motors has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive. REE Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than General Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Motors 6.05% 16.70% 4.55% REE Automotive N/A -62.96% -52.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares General Motors and REE Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

78.8% of General Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of REE Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of General Motors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

General Motors has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REE Automotive has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for General Motors and REE Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Motors 1 6 6 1 2.50 REE Automotive 0 2 2 0 2.50

General Motors currently has a consensus target price of $50.25, indicating a potential upside of 53.11%. REE Automotive has a consensus target price of $3.63, indicating a potential upside of 1,824.10%. Given REE Automotive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than General Motors.

Summary

General Motors beats REE Automotive on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Motors

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names. The company also sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts through retail dealers, and distributors and dealers, as well as to fleet customers, including daily rental car companies, commercial fleet customers, leasing companies, and governments. In addition, it offers range of after-sale services through dealer network, such as maintenance, light repairs, collision repairs, vehicle accessories, and extended service warranties; and safety and security services for retail and fleet customers, including automatic crash response, emergency services, roadside assistance, crisis assist, stolen vehicle assistance, and turn-by-turn navigation. Further, the company provides connected services comprising mobile applications for owners to remotely control their vehicles and electric vehicle owners to locate charging stations, on-demand vehicle diagnostics, GM Smart Driver, Amazon Alexa in-vehicle voice, Google's Voice Assistant, navigation and app ecosystem, connected navigation, SiriusXM with 360L, and 4G LTE wireless connectivity. Additionally, the company provides automotive financing and insurance services; and software-enabled services and subscriptions. General Motors Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About REE Automotive

(Get Free Report)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner integrates vehicle components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into single compact module between the chassis and the wheel, which is controlled by its electronic unit functions, which includes drive-by-wire, steer-by-wire, break-by-wire, DaaS, smart corners, and design for serviceability; and REEplatform, a modular electric vehicle platform. It provides P7 EV Modular Platform designed for commercial delivery vehicles and walk-in vans; and Proxima Powered by REE, a class 5 fully drive-by-wire walk-in step van, which comprises EAVX and Morgan Olson body paired with REE's fully-flat modular P7 chassis and x-by-wire technology, which includes improved aerodynamics, enhanced driver ergonomics, driver visibility and safety, and enhanced maneuverability. Further, the company provides P7-B Box Truck, a class 3 box truck built on a P7 cab chassis with REE's all-wheel drive and all-wheel steer for vehicle control, handling, and safety in adverse conditions. It serves original equipment manufacturer, delivery and logistic fleets, dealers, e-commerce retailers, new mobility players, MaaS providers, and autonomous drive companies. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

