Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) versus TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Head-To-Head Review

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) and TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Crescent Point Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. TXO Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Crescent Point Energy pays out 52.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crescent Point Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and TXO Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Point Energy 10.69% 12.85% 8.49% TXO Partners N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Point Energy $3.46 billion 1.27 $1.14 billion $0.55 14.84 TXO Partners $246.40 million 2.62 -$7.67 million N/A N/A

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and TXO Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Crescent Point Energy has higher revenue and earnings than TXO Partners.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Crescent Point Energy and TXO Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Point Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 TXO Partners 0 0 2 1 3.33

Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus target price of $14.75, suggesting a potential upside of 80.76%. TXO Partners has a consensus target price of $30.67, suggesting a potential upside of 46.10%. Given Crescent Point Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Crescent Point Energy is more favorable than TXO Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.0% of Crescent Point Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of TXO Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Crescent Point Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crescent Point Energy beats TXO Partners on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About TXO Partners

(Get Free Report)

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was formerly known as TXO Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to TXO Partners L.P. in May 2023. TXO Partners L.P. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.