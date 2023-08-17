Comparing Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) & Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN)

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report) and Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Oconee Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Wayne Savings Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Oconee Federal Financial pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wayne Savings Bancshares pays out 22.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wayne Savings Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Oconee Federal Financial and Wayne Savings Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oconee Federal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Wayne Savings Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oconee Federal Financial and Wayne Savings Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oconee Federal Financial $18.05 million 3.98 $3.30 million $0.62 20.65 Wayne Savings Bancshares $28.55 million 2.17 $9.00 million $4.04 6.98

Wayne Savings Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Oconee Federal Financial. Wayne Savings Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oconee Federal Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oconee Federal Financial and Wayne Savings Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oconee Federal Financial 20.66% 4.61% 0.58% Wayne Savings Bancshares 26.72% 20.97% 1.30%

Volatility & Risk

Oconee Federal Financial has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wayne Savings Bancshares has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wayne Savings Bancshares beats Oconee Federal Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family and multi-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer and other loans, such as installment loans for various consumer purposes, including the purchase of automobiles, boats, and other legitimate personal purposes. It operates through its executive office and branch offices located in Oconee and Pickens counties, South Carolina; and Stephens and Rabun counties, Georgia. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgage, commercial, installment, residential and nonresidential real estate, commercial real estate, residential construction, multi-family real estate, land, commercial business, consumer, home, home equity, auto, recreational vehicle, personal, furniture and appliance, agriculture, and term loans, as well as lines of credit, government guaranteed programs, and standby letters of credit. In addition, the company offers retirement planning, investment advisory, insurance, and wealth management and trust services. Further, it provides overdraft protection, re-order check, remote deposit capture, merchant, sweep, online and mobile banking, and bill pay services, as well as debit, credit, and gift cards. Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Wooster, Ohio.

