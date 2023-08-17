Analyzing American Heritage International (OTCMKTS:AHII) and Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) and American Heritage International (OTCMKTS:AHII – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.4% of Altria Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of American Heritage International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Altria Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.0% of American Heritage International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Altria Group and American Heritage International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altria Group $20.70 billion 3.67 $5.76 billion $3.81 11.22 American Heritage International N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Altria Group has higher revenue and earnings than American Heritage International. American Heritage International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altria Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Altria Group and American Heritage International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altria Group 1 2 1 0 2.00 American Heritage International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Altria Group presently has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.60%.

Profitability

This table compares Altria Group and American Heritage International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altria Group 27.40% -225.61% 24.54% American Heritage International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Altria Group beats American Heritage International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altria Group

(Get Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches. It sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors; and large retail organizations, such as chain stores. The company was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About American Heritage International

(Get Free Report)

American Heritage International Inc. manufactures, distributes, and sells premium disposable electronic cigarettes under the American Heritage and America's Original E-Cig brand names. The company was formerly known as Cumberland Hills Ltd. and changed its name to American Heritage International Inc. in August 2013. American Heritage International Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.