Analysts Set United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Price Target at $26.00

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

United States Steel Stock Performance

NYSE:X opened at $30.67 on Monday. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average is $25.13.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. United States Steel had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

Insider Activity at United States Steel

In related news, SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 23,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $725,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,279,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 23,406 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $725,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,279,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,984.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of X. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 36.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 457,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 121,141 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 14.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,077,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 6.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 54,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

