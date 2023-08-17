Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $70.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 257,282 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 149,302 shares.The stock last traded at $53.51 and had previously closed at $52.18.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Disc Medicine Opco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Disc Medicine Opco from $40.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.78.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Disc Medicine Opco
Insider Buying and Selling at Disc Medicine Opco
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine Opco
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRON. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter worth $497,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter valued at $540,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Disc Medicine Opco Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.47.
Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.12. On average, analysts expect that Disc Medicine Opco Inc will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Disc Medicine Opco Company Profile
Disc Medicine Opco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company builds a portfolio of fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Disc Medicine Opco
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Opco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine Opco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.