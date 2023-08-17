Short Interest in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Grows By 5.7%

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 64,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACNB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ACNB by 78.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ACNB by 16,530.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ACNB by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACNB opened at $33.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.19. ACNB has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ACNB ( NASDAQ:ACNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.02 million. ACNB had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 33.15%. Equities research analysts expect that ACNB will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACNB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACNB in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on ACNB in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on ACNB in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on ACNB in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

