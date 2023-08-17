Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,550,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 8,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $11.84.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $48.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 100.69% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Tycho Peterson sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 454,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,019.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tycho Peterson sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 454,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,019.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nitin Sood sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $38,320.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,927.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,613 shares of company stock worth $2,006,083. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,352,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after purchasing an additional 514,124 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,352,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,892,000 after acquiring an additional 514,124 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,462 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,594,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

