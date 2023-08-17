Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,730,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 6,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAOI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley Financial raised Applied Optoelectronics to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $433.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.86. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin purchased 15,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $199,105.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,086,421. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Applied Optoelectronics news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $544,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin bought 15,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $199,105.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,086,421. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

