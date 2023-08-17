Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 5,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.0 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $250.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.81. The company has a market cap of $103.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 247,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,099,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 8,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

