Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 244,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Acutus Medical

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 470,719 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Acutus Medical by 844.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 155,883 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 1,065.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 170,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 155,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 31.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Acutus Medical Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.79. Acutus Medical has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1.96.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets various tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.