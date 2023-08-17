Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Short Interest Down 8.7% in July

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akso Health Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akso Health Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 455,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Akso Health Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akso Health Group Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:AHG opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Akso Health Group has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations.

