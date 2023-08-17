Corebridge Financial (CRBG) & Its Peers Financial Contrast

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Corebridge Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.6% of Corebridge Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Corebridge Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Corebridge Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corebridge Financial 9.99% 21.70% 0.62% Corebridge Financial Competitors 5.55% 10.45% 0.92%

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Corebridge Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Corebridge Financial pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Life insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 32.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Corebridge Financial is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Corebridge Financial and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corebridge Financial 0 4 9 0 2.69 Corebridge Financial Competitors 337 1977 1921 70 2.40

Corebridge Financial currently has a consensus target price of $24.17, indicating a potential upside of 34.97%. As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 207.38%. Given Corebridge Financial’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corebridge Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corebridge Financial and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Corebridge Financial $18.02 billion $8.15 billion 5.53 Corebridge Financial Competitors $22.40 billion $1.31 billion 9.68

Corebridge Financial’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Corebridge Financial. Corebridge Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc. provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds. The Group Retirement segment offers record-keeping services, plan administration and compliance services, and financial planning and advisory solutions to employer-defined contribution plans and their participants, as well as proprietary and non-proprietary annuities, advisory services, and brokerage products. The Life Insurance segment offers term life and universal life insurance in the United States, as well as issues individual life, whole life, and group life insurance in the United Kingdom; and distributes medical insurance in Ireland. The Institutional Markets segment provides stable value wraps, structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities, corporate and bank owned life insurance, private placement variable universal life and annuities products, and guaranteed investment contracts. The company was formerly known as SAFG Retirement Services, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Corebridge Financial, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of American International Group, Inc.

