Financial Review: Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) and Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF)

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) and Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ferroglobe and Trevali Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferroglobe 9.26% 37.10% 13.71% Trevali Mining -6.08% -0.96% -0.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ferroglobe and Trevali Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferroglobe $1.90 billion 0.55 $440.31 million $0.93 6.04 Trevali Mining $288.09 million 0.00 $26.02 million ($0.15) N/A

Volatility and Risk

Ferroglobe has higher revenue and earnings than Trevali Mining. Trevali Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferroglobe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Ferroglobe has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trevali Mining has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.5% of Ferroglobe shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ferroglobe and Trevali Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferroglobe 0 0 1 0 3.00 Trevali Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ferroglobe presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.73%. Trevali Mining has a consensus price target of $0.30, suggesting a potential upside of ?. Given Trevali Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trevali Mining is more favorable than Ferroglobe.

Summary

Ferroglobe beats Trevali Mining on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. The company also offers ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; calcium silicon, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal and in pyrotechnics; and nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron. In addition, it provides silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon. Further, the company operates quartz mines in South Africa, Spain, the United States, and Canada; and low-ash metallurgical coal mines in the United States, as well as holds interests in hydroelectric power plant in France. It serves silicone chemical, aluminum, and steel manufacturers; auto companies and their suppliers; ductile iron foundries; manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and computer chips; and concrete producers. The company was formerly known as VeloNewco Limited and changed its name to Ferroglobe PLC in December 2015. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada. It also holds interests in the Halfmile, Stratmat, and Restigouche properties situated in New Brunswick, Canada; Gergarub project in Namibia; and Ruttan Mine located in northern Manitoba, Canada. In addition, the company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada. Trevali Mining Corporation was formerly known as Trevali Resources Corp. and changed its name to Trevali Mining Corporation in April 2011. The company was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

