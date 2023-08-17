Brokerages Set Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) PT at $8.00

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several analysts have commented on CNTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNTA

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $6.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $627.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.95 and a quick ratio of 12.95. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65.

In related news, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $35,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $35,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,500 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $28,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 783,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,643.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.