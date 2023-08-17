H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) vs. American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH) Financial Analysis

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) and American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares H&R Block and American International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H&R Block $3.49 billion 1.69 $551.21 million $2.97 13.06 American International N/A N/A N/A ($0.21) -0.01

H&R Block has higher revenue and earnings than American International. American International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than H&R Block, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

92.8% of H&R Block shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of American International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of H&R Block shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of American International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares H&R Block and American International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H&R Block 13.59% -284.65% 18.02% American International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for H&R Block and American International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H&R Block 1 0 1 0 2.00 American International 0 0 0 0 N/A

H&R Block presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.01%. Given H&R Block’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe H&R Block is more favorable than American International.

Summary

H&R Block beats American International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H&R Block

(Get Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees. It also provides Refund Transfers and H&R Block Emerald Prepaid Mastercard, which enables clients to receive their tax refunds; Peace of Mind extended service plans; H&R Block Emerald Advance lines of credit; Tax Identity Shield that provides clients assistance in helping protect their tax identity and access to services to help restore their tax identity; refund advance loans; H&R Block Instant Refund; and H&R Block Pay With Refund services. In addition, the company offers small business financial solutions through its company-owned or franchise offices, and online. H&R Block, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

About American International

(Get Free Report)

American International Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an investor, developer, and asset manager with various assets in the energy supply chain. Its portfolio includes cycle energy that owns and operates cycle oil, cycle services, and cycle technologies. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Electra, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.