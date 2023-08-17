Bumble Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bumble in a research note issued on Sunday, August 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bumble’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bumble’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Bumble had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $259.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BMBL has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bumble from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BMBL

Bumble Stock Performance

BMBL opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10. Bumble has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 1.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bumble by 10.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,030,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,306,000 after buying an additional 923,644 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Bumble by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,196,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bumble by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,816,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,979,000 after acquiring an additional 102,126 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Bumble by 33.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,799,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,755,000 after acquiring an additional 960,852 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,475,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,536,000 after purchasing an additional 319,783 shares during the period.

About Bumble

(Get Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.