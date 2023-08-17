B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NewtekOne in a report issued on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NewtekOne’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for NewtekOne’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NewtekOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NewtekOne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.34. NewtekOne has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $22.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average of $15.16.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $35,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,048 shares in the company, valued at $19,784,663.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $65,870. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,320,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the second quarter valued at about $25,934,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NewtekOne by 3,389.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 470,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in NewtekOne during the second quarter worth $5,979,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NewtekOne by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 330,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

