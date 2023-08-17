Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Enerplus Co. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Enerplus in a research note issued on Monday, August 14th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ERF. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$23.50 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Enerplus from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at C$22.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$17.02 and a 1 year high of C$25.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$20.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.67%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

