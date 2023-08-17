Northland Power Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Northland Power in a research note issued on Sunday, August 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$41.50 to C$37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$36.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.63.

Northland Power stock opened at C$23.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.84. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$21.03 and a 12 month high of C$46.23. The stock has a market cap of C$5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

