UMH Properties, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for UMH Properties in a report issued on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for UMH Properties’ current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on UMH Properties from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of UMH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

UMH Properties Stock Down 1.7 %

UMH stock opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $983.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 5.84.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -248.48%.

Insider Activity

In other UMH Properties news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,500 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $38,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 1,057 shares of company stock worth $17,006 over the last three months. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of UMH Properties

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 60.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 743,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 280,557 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in UMH Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 22,813 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Articles

