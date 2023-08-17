Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Reduced by Analyst

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy in a report issued on Monday, August 14th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. Physical Therapy’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.06 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $101.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.83. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.37. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $73.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.12%.

In related news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 4,114 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $452,498.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,394.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,114 shares of company stock worth $670,049. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 250,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,267,000 after buying an additional 135,895 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 408,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $926,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 548,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,664,000 after purchasing an additional 19,304 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

