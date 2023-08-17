NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives C$15.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.60.
A number of research firms have recently commented on NFI. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 price objective on NFI Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on NFI Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded NFI Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.
NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.
