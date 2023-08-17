Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives $40.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.11.

PSTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $36.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,233.41, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $39.19.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $589.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.83 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $207,345.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 147,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,665,266.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pure Storage news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 9,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $332,586.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $207,345.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 147,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,665,266.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,373 shares of company stock worth $5,833,636. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

