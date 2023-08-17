Brokerages Set Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) PT at $350.92

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $350.92.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total transaction of $455,835.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,172.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total transaction of $455,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,172.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total transaction of $217,803.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,246 shares of company stock valued at $5,247,256 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 496.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH opened at $314.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $256.19 and a 12 month high of $374.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $299.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.07.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 20.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

