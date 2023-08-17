Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives $235.26 Average Price Target from Analysts

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.05.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,747,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,747 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,351 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $169.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.38. Illumina has a twelve month low of $169.47 and a twelve month high of $248.87. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

