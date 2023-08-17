Analysts Set Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target at $10.88

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.88.
A number of research firms recently commented on ESPR. Northland Securities raised Esperion Therapeutics from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.
ESPR stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $163.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.16.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $25.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
