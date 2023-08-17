Analysts Set Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target at $10.88

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.88.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESPR. Northland Securities raised Esperion Therapeutics from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13,932 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 683.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 20,546 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESPR stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $163.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.16.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $25.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

