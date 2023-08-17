Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Receives $137.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.75.
DROOF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 110 ($1.40) to GBX 115 ($1.46) in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 159 ($2.02) to GBX 183 ($2.32) in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 104 ($1.32) to GBX 113 ($1.43) in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 135 ($1.71) to GBX 140 ($1.78) in a report on Friday, August 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Deliveroo
Deliveroo Stock Performance
About Deliveroo
Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Deliveroo
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.