Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Receives $137.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.75.

DROOF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 110 ($1.40) to GBX 115 ($1.46) in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 159 ($2.02) to GBX 183 ($2.32) in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 104 ($1.32) to GBX 113 ($1.43) in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 135 ($1.71) to GBX 140 ($1.78) in a report on Friday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS DROOF opened at $1.51 on Monday. Deliveroo has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

