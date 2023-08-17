Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives C$64.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$64.56.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. CSFB cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$54.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$53.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$56.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.77.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.62 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.58 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 23.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.049505 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 67.05%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

