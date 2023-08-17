Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives $116.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPLK. TheStreet downgraded Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Splunk from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Splunk from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $30,424.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,710.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,804.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $30,424.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,710.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,384 shares of company stock worth $1,712,330. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the software company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Splunk by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Splunk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Splunk by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk stock opened at $97.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.38. Splunk has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $112.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of -77.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $751.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Splunk will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

