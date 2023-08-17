MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives C$23.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAG shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$25.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of MAG opened at C$14.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.90 and a quick ratio of 25.31. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$13.93 and a 1-year high of C$22.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.37.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

