Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 555,600 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 637,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 62.4 days.

Antofagasta Stock Performance

ANFGF stock opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $22.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANFGF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,550 ($19.66) to GBX 1,350 ($17.13) in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Antofagasta from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Antofagasta from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,140 ($14.46) to GBX 1,080 ($13.70) in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.11) to GBX 1,180 ($14.97) in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,083.83.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

