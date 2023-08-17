Short Interest in ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Decreases By 13.2%

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ASOMY. Citigroup raised shares of ASOS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 725 ($9.20) to GBX 485 ($6.15) in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Liberum Capital raised shares of ASOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,000 ($12.69) to GBX 940 ($11.92) in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $701.25.

ASOS Stock Performance

About ASOS

Shares of ASOMY opened at $5.14 on Thursday. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

