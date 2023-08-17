Short Interest in AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Decreases By 11.9%

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 108.8 days.

AMG Critical Materials Trading Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS AMVMF opened at $35.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.29. AMG Critical Materials has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $56.87.

AMG Critical Materials Company Profile

AMG Critical Materials N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace and hybrid energy storage systems to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through three segments: AMG Clean Energy Materials, AMG Critical Minerals, and AMG Critical Materials Technologies.

