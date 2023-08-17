AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Short Interest Update

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 643,200 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 610,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,432.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AutoCanada

AutoCanada Stock Performance

AutoCanada Company Profile

OTCMKTS:AOCIF opened at $18.90 on Thursday. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $24.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72.

(Get Free Report)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.