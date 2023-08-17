Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives C$76.73 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$76.73.
BBD.B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$103.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$79.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$87.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
