Analysts Set Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Price Target at GBX 1,188.86

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,188.86 ($15.08).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,102 ($13.98) to GBX 1,080 ($13.70) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,285 ($16.30) to GBX 1,245 ($15.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Insider Activity

Hiscox Stock Performance

In other news, insider Anne MacDonald purchased 689 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,168 ($14.82) per share, for a total transaction of £8,047.52 ($10,208.70). In related news, insider Anne MacDonald acquired 689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,168 ($14.82) per share, for a total transaction of £8,047.52 ($10,208.70). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,360 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($13.95) per share, for a total transaction of £14,960 ($18,977.55). Insiders have purchased a total of 22,049 shares of company stock worth $23,320,752 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hiscox stock opened at GBX 1,035 ($13.13) on Monday. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 836 ($10.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,201 ($15.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11,500.00, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,085.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,115.28.

Hiscox Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32,222.22%.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

