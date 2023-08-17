PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Receives $83.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 19,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total transaction of $1,236,569.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,751.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $1,144,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,506,873.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Doug Jones sold 19,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total transaction of $1,236,569.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,751.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,026,179. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $71.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.50. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $82.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day moving average of $65.45.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $336.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

