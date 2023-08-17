Short Interest in Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Rises By 5.6%

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 144.0 days.

AKAAF stock opened at $62.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.61 and its 200-day moving average is $65.44. Aker ASA has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $65.78.

Aker ASA operates as an industrial investment company in Norway, the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. The company engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; provides solutions, products, and services to the energy industry; develops and delivers technologies to drilling market; holds oil reserves; and harvests, develops, markets, and sells krill-based ingredients and product for nutraceutical, aquaculture, and animal feed applications.

