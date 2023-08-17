Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Short Interest Update

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,118,200 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 70,451,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 160,295.5 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Down 1.6 %

ACGBF opened at $0.33 on Thursday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Agricultural Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

