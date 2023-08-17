Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Short Interest Down 14.1% in July

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,574,800 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 1,834,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15,748.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Air China from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Get Air China alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AICAF

Air China Price Performance

About Air China

Shares of AICAF stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83. Air China has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $0.97.

(Get Free Report)

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.