Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Short Interest Down 14.1% in July

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,574,800 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 1,834,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15,748.0 days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Air China from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.
Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.
