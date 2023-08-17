Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Receives $55.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.44.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLGN shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Silgan from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Silgan from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Silgan in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Silgan alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLGN

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silgan

In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $443,169.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,167.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Silgan by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Trading Up 0.4 %

Silgan stock opened at $44.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Silgan has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.08). Silgan had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.44%.

About Silgan

(Get Free Report

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.