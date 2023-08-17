Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Receives $55.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.44.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLGN shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Silgan from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Silgan from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Silgan in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silgan
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Silgan by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Silgan Trading Up 0.4 %
Silgan stock opened at $44.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Silgan has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78.
Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.08). Silgan had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Silgan Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.44%.
About Silgan
Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.
