Brokerages Set Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Price Target at $30.61

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.61.

PINS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pinterest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Pinterest from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Pinterest Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:PINS opened at $26.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.89. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of -60.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $118,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,914.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $118,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,323,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 815,403 shares of company stock worth $21,417,258. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 21.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 29.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after buying an additional 51,318 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 261.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after buying an additional 198,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

