Analysts Set Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Price Target at $41.00

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AIRC shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $33.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.02. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $46.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 86.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 872.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 776.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

