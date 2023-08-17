Analysts Set Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Target Price at $20.53

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.53.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLF shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLF opened at $15.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

