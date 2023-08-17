The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Receives $35.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.42.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMB. Citigroup raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WMB

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WMB opened at $34.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.18. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $35.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 82.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMB. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,029,697,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

(Get Free Report

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.