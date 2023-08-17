Brokerages Set Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Target Price at $10.25

Shares of Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.25.
Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Metso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.
Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.
