Analysts Set Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Target Price at $13.31

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.31.

HBAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $11.33 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 31,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $427,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,534,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,347,000 after buying an additional 282,949 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,829,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,717,000 after buying an additional 24,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

