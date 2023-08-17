Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Receives $210.75 Average PT from Analysts

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WILYY shares. Handelsbanken cut Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

WILYY stock opened at $19.52 on Monday. Demant A/S has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $21.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72.

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

